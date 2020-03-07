FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Lionel P. Langelier, known as “Nel”, 92, of Port St Lucie, Fla., formerly of Lewiston, passed away surrounded by his family on Jan. 28, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Ft. Pierce Fla.

Nel was born in Lewiston on March 28, 1927, the son of Albert and Blanch Langelier. He proudly served two tours in the U.S. Navy, the first in World War II (1944-1946) receiving the WWII Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Medal and European- African-Middle Eastern Theatre Medal -1 Star. He later served in the Korean War. Nel married Claire T Croteau on June 25, 1949 and had four daughters.

Nel started his career at Bath Iron Works followed by Hood’s as a milkman. Later, with his wife, owned and operated first, a variety store, followed by restaurants in Lewiston, the final one being Nel’s Steer House. He was a fire commissioner in Lewiston from 1975 through 1980.

As well as a hard working entrepreneur, Nel was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be remembered for his love of life, great sense of humor and of course his love of playing cards.

Nel is survived by his four daughters, Louise Grimmel, Diane Hughes, Jane Kremer (Mark Kremer), Lee Webber (Danny Olson); five grandchildren, Jennifer Brown (Pablo Gomez), Andrea Goulet (Noah Doran), Sean Hughes (Danielle Hughes), Hans Kremer and Bobbie Blanchard (DJ Blanchard); five great-grandchildren, Madison Brown (Denver Cullivan), Hunter Brown, Greyson Doran, Brock Boutin and Logan Blanchard; and numerous nephews and nieces; as well as many close friends.

He was predeceased by Claire, his loving wife of 63 years; his grandson, Brandon Brooks; great-granddaughter, Delanie Doran; his brothers and sisters, Maurice Langelier, Paul Langelier, Roger Langelier, Cecile Orestis and Geraldine Brimigion; and nephews, Richard Langelier and Paul Ouellette.

A memorial will be held on April 6 at 11 a.m. Schooner Estates in Auburn Maine.