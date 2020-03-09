What do you get when the Addams family tries to be normal for a single night in order to impress the family of Wednesday’s secret fiance? “Delicious anarchy,” as Uncle Fester calls it. Brunswick High School Players are excited to present “The Addams Family” – based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Presented through special arrangement by Theatrical Rights Worldwide. This performance is helmed by director/choreographer Linda Gardiner, with music direction by Ashley Albert. The shows production team is filled out by producer/costumer/make-up artist Carla Selberg, assistant costumers/make-up by Scout Krauss and Cornelius Exodus, lights by Paul Wyman, sound by Jud Caswell, set construction by Chris Boll and Dan Allard, and Maddie Wayne as stage manager.

As Wednesday Addams (Rachel Dumont) prepares her family to meet her “normal” boyfriend, Lucas Beineke (Samuel Wright) and his “normal” parents, Mal (Ezra Chazin-Mills) and Alice (Grace Confer), she reveals to her father, Gomez (Lukas Welzel), that she’s actually engaged, but no one can know until after the two families meet. This includes her own mother, Morticia (Rowan Joyce), her annoying brother Pugsley (Josh Pratt), or her ancient and quirky Grandma (Molly Palese) Meanwhile, Uncle Fester (Sean Lyne) has enlisted the help of a singing and dancing ghost army of the Addams’ ancestors to help Wednesday, played by: Liberty Krauss, Samantha Melquist, Laura Chauvoustie, Logan Whelan, Charlotte Blakemore, George Walter,Hannah Leitzell, Grace Clendening, Audrey Pantaz, Ella Perham, Siara Ambs, Bella Carsaro,Suzette Chasse, Hannah Driscoll, Haleigh Favrea, Lillian Haberski, Chantelle Knowles, Kolby Matthews, Carly Mershon, Ellis Noetzel, Victoria Pulver, Dakota Ryan, Inua Saibou-Baldi, Tati Scott, Ariel Siegfried, Eva Tebbutt, Zoe Temple, Helen Walter.

Add in Fester falling in love with the moon, a mishap with a powerful potion, a zombie butler named Lurch (Jack Lowell) and Thing creeping across the stage, and you’ve got a show that can only be described as weird.

Behind all the dark humor, however, is a surprisingly sweet story about a parent struggling to accept that his oldest daughter is growing up and moving on.“Delicious Anarchy” may be the perfect way to describe this production. It’s weird and unpredictable. It’s absurd at times and always keeps the audience on its toes as it moves quickly from one silly antic to the next, but its always funny and also strangely sweet at times. “The Addams Family” proves that the macabre, medieval torture and a preoccupation with death can be a fun time for the whole family.

BHS Players production of The Addams Family takes place at the Crooker Theater at Brunswick High School and features a live orchestra. The show runs Thursday, March 19, through Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m., with an additional show at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Tickets are available through brownpapertickets.com or at the door for $15 for adults and $12 for students/seniors. Reserved seating is available for online sales only, with general seating for all purchases made at the door.

