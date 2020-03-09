A runner-up finish by Jeffrey Worster of Oxford Hills was the top result for Maine competitors at the New England wrestling championships in Methuen, Massachusetts.
Worster, a senior, was the only Mainer to reach the championship finals. He lost a 3-2 decision to Beau Dillon of Salem, New Hampshire, in the 220-pound division.
Three other Mainers placed in the top six. Noah Hernandez of Massabesic was fifth at 160 pounds, Ben Laurence of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick finished sixth at 170, and Mark Ward of Mt. View was sixth at 152.
Worster’s younger brother Dillon, a sophomore at Oxford Hills, reached the consolation quarterfinals at 182.
