RUMFORD — Kristy Coleman put up 22 points to lead Lisbon to a 99-75 Unified basketball victory over Mountain Valley on Monday.

Sebastian Heimerl-Pomelow added 19 points for Lisbon, while Michael Farrington and Lynn Feely finished with 16 apiece, Misty Coleman scored 14 and Kendrick Patten had 10.

Mountain Valley’s Iann Freeman led all scorers with 34 points. Hunter Oakley added 13 points, Brian Duguay added eight and Arown Percell scored seven.

Next up for Lisbon (6-1) is a showdown with unbeaten Lewiston (7-0) on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Lisbon High School.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

BATES TAKES TWO: The Bobcats won both of their games in Clermont, Florida, blanking Hood 6-0 and then routing Webster 10-2 in six innings.

In Monday’s first game, Bates’ Kirsten Pelletier and Danielle Polirer combined on a two-hit shutout of the Blazers (0-5).

Pelletier struck out six batters and allowed only two singles over three innings. Polirer pitched four no-hit innings with one walk and a strikeout.

Emily Samar had a two-out, two-run single and scored on an error as Bates scored five times in the second inning. Carolina Bass added two singles, scored twice and drove in a run.

Against Webster, Julia Panepinto’s two-run double capped a six-run fourth-inning rally in the Bobcats’ (3-1) win over the Gorloks (5-5).

The game was called after six innings when Bass’ RBI single invoked the eight-run rule.

Ashlee Seltzer had two doubles and a single in three at-bats for the Bobcats, with a run scored and a run batted in.

Payton Buxton started in the circle for Bates and allowed one run on six hits while striking out five in 3 1/3 innings. Pelletier (2-0) relieved Buxton and earned the win by allowing only one run in 2 2/3 innings. Pelletier struck out two and gave up four hits.

