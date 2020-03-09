The Portland Symphony Orchestra presents Queens of Soul – a six-decade tribute – with guest conductor Benjamin Rous and vocalists Shayna Steele, Brie Cassil and Kelly Levesque with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

Benjamin Rous is the Music Director of the Charlottesville Symphony and an Associate Professor of music at the University of Virginia.

Shayna Steele recently released her album “Watch Me Fly” with six self-penned original songs and four select classics ranging from Soul to Blues and Gospel and crossing over to retro R&B and Jazz, showcasing her soulful energy, vocal artistry and songwriting skills.

Singer Kelly Levesque has performed on leading international stages such as Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House, The Kennedy Center, Budokan, Staples Center, The White House and Madison Square Garden with such artists as Sting, Jamie Foxx, Andrea Bocelli, David Foster, Josh Groban, Michael Bolton, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Gloria Estefan, Chris Botti, Sheryl Crow, Toni Braxton, Brian McKnight, and many more.

Actress and singer Brie Cassil is currently performing with Queens Of Soul, Women Rock, and the bound for Broadway rock musical SuperYOU. She is known for her edgy rock sound.

Founded in 1923, the Portland Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is one of the largest performing arts organizations in Maine and is widely regarded as one of the top symphony orchestras of its size in the country. Made up of more than 80 professional musicians, the PSO is renowned for its critically acclaimed performances and broad community engagement. The Symphony’s mission is to serve its community by enriching lives through music. More information can be found at www.portlandsymphony.org.

Tickets to the concerts are available through PortTIX at (207) 842-0800 or porttix.com. Phone and internet orders are subject to per-ticket handling fees. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Merrill Auditorium box office located at 20 Myrtle St., Portland, Monday through Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

