Viktor Zenko will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center in Gardiner. Doors open a half-hour before the show.

Houdini was known as the King of Cards. Due to Viktor Zenko’s charming Russian accent and amazing card skills, he is known as The Card Czar. In fact, Zenko was chosen as a Gold Medal Finalist by the International Brotherhood of Magicians for his incredible ability to manipulate a deck of playing cards. You’ll not only be impressed with his skill as a magician, but you’ll love his showmanship.

Zenko’s show is filled with incredible illusions, hilarious comedy, and adventurous audience participation. You’ll gasp with amazement as he reads your mind, laugh hysterically as he demonstrates his uncanny ability as a Human Lie Detector, and you’ll applaud thunderously as he presents his mind-boggling routines.

Tickets are $16 for Adults, $14 for Seniors, and $5 for Youth in advance and $19 for Adults, $17 for Seniors, and $5 for Youth at the door the night of the show. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office Tuesday through Friday from 12-3 pm or at (207) 582-7144 or by visiting their website at www.johnsonhall.org. Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center is located at 280 Water St., Gardiner.

