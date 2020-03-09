Brie Hinman has joined the Art Moves Dance Ensemble and will be showing just a snippet of her latest idea during the Art Moves Dance Ensemble’s Choreographer Showcase at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, on the third floor of Art Moves Dance Studio in Norway.

Maine dance audiences have already seen Hinman’s choreography during Cottage Street Creative Exchange’s annual galas in Norway, at Casco Bay Movers and Portland Ballet in Portland, and Collective Motion in Saco, with whom she has made work and performed for years. Now that she has moved to Bridgton, Art Moves Dance Ensemble is excited and grateful that she has joined to choreograph and perform with 7 other dancers ranging in age from 19 to 59. She will perform in choreography by Debi Irons, Erika Lindstrom, Sasha Richardson and Tegan Rose.

Reed McLean will join the Ensemble for the opening improvisational piece as well as show a phrase for an upcoming opportunity. From modern through jazz, fully choreographed to all improvisation, the hour plus show promises intrigue and delight.

Art Moves Dance Ensemble is Brie Hinman, Erika Lindstrom, Karianna Merrill, Sasha Richardson, Tegan Rose, Koley True, Deb Webster and Artistic Director Debi Irons

Tickets are available on a sliding scale $10-$15 at The Tribune in Norway or from an Ensemble dancer. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly suggested. Art Moves Dance Studio is located at 13 Cottage St., Norway. For information email [email protected] or call (207) 743-5569.

