Coronavirus home stays are on people’s minds. Here are ten foods for stocking a pantry to support physical and mental health. Food video host and editor Mary Beth Albright, who worked in public health for years, sorted through the medical research on food and health to create this shopping list.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, food
Related Stories
Latest Articles