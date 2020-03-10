David Bernier will highlight the successful career and music of singer, songwriter and piano man, Billy Joel, as the Spring Curious Minds lecture series continues at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at the Auburn Public Library.

Born on May 9, 1949, in New York, Billy Joel bounced back after a disappointing first album, Cold Spring Harbor (1971), with 1973’s Piano Man, featuring hits like “Piano Man” and “Captain Jack.” He went on to make successful albums like Streetlife Serenade (1974), The Stranger (1977) and 52nd Street (1978). In the 1980s, Joel married supermodel Christie Brinkley, and topped the musical charts with “Uptown Girl” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” By 1999, his worldwide song sales had topped $100 million, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Several years later, in 2013, he received the Kennedy Center Honors.

This program is a joint partnership of the Auburn Public Library and Senior College at USM Lewiston-Auburn. Senior College serves those in the L/A community who are 50 or older with a curious mind and a keen interest in learning by providing engaging classes and social interaction. The courses are peer taught, with no entrance requirements, grades or tests. The student experience and love of learning are what count.

