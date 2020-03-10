The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly Chamber Breakfast at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center from 6:45-9 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. This month’s speaker is Nate Wildes, executive director of Live and Work in Maine, who will be sharing with attendees the data, some challenges, and some successes of attracting talent to Maine. In addition to this month’s speaker, the Chamber has a special guest – Terry Swett, a local artist who wrote a song in celebration of Maine’s bicentennial, entitled “My Sweet Maine.” Swett will premiere this song at the Chamber breakfast in honor of Maine’s birthday, sharing his desire to give Maine a birthday present.

In January, the LA Metro Chamber announced that one of its priorities for the region is to address workforce challenges. In a recently announced effort – Strengthen LA, the Chamber is partnering with community organizations, employers, and other key stakeholders to address workforce in the region. “It’s a really exciting year – Maine’s 200th birthday, and we’re excited that this region is so deeply involved in the celebration of Maine’s bicentennial” shared Chamber president + CEO Shanna Cox. “It was an honor to have Terry share his music and birthday gift with us – and now we can’t wait to share his song with the rest of the state,” Cox said.

An organization of community-minded businesses that serves Lewiston, Auburn, and surrounding communities, the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is an engine for economic vitality and enhanced quality of life. Through issues advocacy, workforce development, and professional networking, the LA Metro Chamber helps business and community build, lead, and thrive. (lametrochamber.com). Each month the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce hosts a monthly Chamber Breakfast that invites members to network with each other, learn new and exciting information from speakers, and discover the incredible work of other members who are being spotlighted.

Originally from North Norway, Swett lives on a farm in North Bridgton. Both very active members of their surrounding communities, he and his wife Sandy have raised 8 children. He has been a sign maker and musician/songwriter his entire adult life. In his young adult years, he travels extensively around the U.S., painting signs and sometimes signing for his supper. Those days inspired his first real song writing. He refers to his early originals as a “Travelouge of Folkish Ditties.” Thirty years later, he still makes signs for a living and still writes and performs. Along with his solo performances, he is the founding member of a popular acoustic band Milltown Roadshow whose country/folk/bluegrsss repertoire is best classified as Americana and always includes several of his original pieces. His songs may be about dirt roads, bartenders, veterans, small towns, pretty girls, love or God.

