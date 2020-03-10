The Western Maine Labor Council will be screening the award-winning documentary film “Roughing the Uppers,” about the famous 1937 Lewiston-Auburn shoe strike, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, in Room 170 at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn campus.

On April 20, 1937 intense clashes between police and striking shoe factory workers broke out on the streets of Lewiston and Auburn. As strikers attempted to march from Lewiston City Hall to Auburn, they were confronted by state and local police wielding batons. In the chaos that followed, a woman striker was clubbed by police and a “free-for-all riot” ensued, according to the Lewiston Daily Sun. The next day, Governor Lewis Barrows ordered the Maine National Guard to Auburn to disperse the crowds with tear gas.

Maine labor historian Charlie Scontras, who appears in the film, will be in attendance to discuss the historic labor struggle. Refreshments will be provided. USM Lewiston-Auburn Campus is located at 51 Westminster St., Lewiston. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Joe Mailey at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: