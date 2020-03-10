A Winter Blues Meltdown, a benefit for An Angel’s Wing, will be held from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Side By Each in Auburn. Some of the area’s favorite blues artists will join forces for an “off season” event, some of whom also put on fair weather outdoor events … the Maine Blues Festival in Naples in June, the Mountain Stomp in Dixfield in August, and the Riverwalk Blues and Brews Fest in Auburn in September. The Meltdown is a kid-friendly event with no cover, however donations will be accepted for An Angels Wing, a local charity that helps individuals with addiction with a number of resources. Artists scheduled include Bonnie Edwards and the Practical Cats, Continental Shakedown, Mike Jame’s Blue Lions, Railroad Men, Lunchbox Four, Black Cat Road’s Steve and Jess, and Voodoo Clowns. Side By Each is located at 110 Minot Ave., Auburn.

