Broken Theory will make their debut at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Mixers Nightclub and Lounge in Sabattus. Band members Rick “Rikki Starz” Brown (bass/lead vocals), Mike “Smokey” Leadbetter (lead guitar/backing vocals) and Marc “Sparky” St. Cyr (drums/percussion/backing vocals) will play your favorite hits from AC/DC, Poison, Weezer, Collective Soul, Lit, Queen, Jimmy Eat World, Cheap Trick, The White Stripes, Volbeat, Bob Seger, Guns N Roses, Great White and many more. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
APL’s Curious Minds lecture series focuses on Billy Joel
-
Maine
Three small earthquakes recorded in Maine, New Hampshire
-
Encore
‘What’s Happening to Our Birds’ second spring talk hosted by Western Maine Audubon
-
Encore
Sharps on the Flat series to feature harpist and pianist
-
Encore
Comedy, Food and Merrymaking on tap at the Gendron Franco Center