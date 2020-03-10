Broken Theory will make their debut at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Mixers Nightclub and Lounge in Sabattus. Band members Rick “Rikki Starz” Brown (bass/lead vocals), Mike “Smokey” Leadbetter (lead guitar/backing vocals) and Marc “Sparky” St. Cyr (drums/percussion/backing vocals) will play your favorite hits from AC/DC, Poison, Weezer, Collective Soul, Lit, Queen, Jimmy Eat World, Cheap Trick, The White Stripes, Volbeat, Bob Seger, Guns N Roses, Great White and many more. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

