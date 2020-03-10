Broken Theory will make their debut at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Mixers Nightclub and Lounge in Sabattus. Band members Rick “Rikki Starz” Brown (bass/lead vocals), Mike “Smokey” Leadbetter (lead guitar/backing vocals) and Marc “Sparky” St. Cyr (drums/percussion/backing vocals) will play your favorite hits from AC/DC, Poison, Weezer, Collective Soul, Lit, Queen, Jimmy Eat World, Cheap Trick, The White Stripes, Volbeat, Bob Seger, Guns N Roses, Great White and many more. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.  Submitted photo

Broken Theory will make their debut at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Mixers Nightclub and Lounge in Sabattus. Band members Rick “Rikki Starz” Brown (bass/lead vocals), Mike “Smokey” Leadbetter (lead guitar/backing vocals) and Marc “Sparky” St. Cyr (drums/percussion/backing vocals) will play your favorite hits from AC/DC, Poison, Weezer, Collective Soul, Lit, Queen, Jimmy Eat World, Cheap Trick, The White Stripes, Volbeat, Bob Seger, Guns N Roses, Great White and many more. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
mixers, music, sabattus maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles