Boyz Gone Wild, New England’s ultimate 80’s rock tribute band, will play Saturday, March 14, Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. The band, fronted by male and female vocalists, has been providing the ultimate 80’s hair metal experience for over a decade – playing songs from Journey and Pat Benetar to Twisted Sister and Motley Crue. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
