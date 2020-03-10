LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize selectmen to buy a new 2020 pickup truck to replace one that was destroyed in an accident in December 2019.

The approval also granted selectmen the authority to use up to $22,950 from the undesignated fund for the purchase.

More than 20 residents attended the special town meeting moderated by Ronald Asseltine at the Town Office.

Last December, town custodian Gary Dorr, 60, was injured when the town truck he was driving was struck at Pleasant and Union streets, Town Manager Stephen J. Gould previously said.

The town received $4,035 from the insurance company for the truck and tailgate lift, and is to receive another $1,000 once the case is settled, according to Gould. The money would go toward a new truck for the Public Works Department.

Foreman Bill Nichols plans for apply for a grant to buy a new tailgate lift.

There is an estimated $1.9 million in the undesignated fund, Town Clerk Amanda Allen said earlier this month.

On Feb. 4, selectmen voted to accept an offer of $22,950 for a new F-150 truck from Bailey Brothers Ford of Livermore Falls, contingent on voter approval.

Three other dealerships submitted bids for two Ford F-150s and a Chevrolet 1500 that ranged between $23,192 and $23,755.

