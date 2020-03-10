POLAND — The 2020-21 draft budget for Regional School Unit 16 is nearly $2 million more than last year, due in part to educating special needs students and 5% raises for salaried teachers, education technicians and support staff.

The Budget and Development Committee has endorsed a $24.43 million spending plan for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1. It’s $1.97 million more than this year’s $22.46 million, or an 8.78% increase.

“This does not include the (capital improvements projects) budget or adult ed,” Terri Arsenault of Mechanic Falls, former School Committee member Budget and Development Committee chairman for 12 years, said in a Facebook post. “These need to be added in for a true picture.”

Included in the budget is:

$270,000 more to educate special needs students outside the district.

$65,900 for salary and $22,600 for benefits for a dean for the Special Education Department.

A 5% pay increase for salaried teachers, in part, to begin meeting the $40,000 minimum salary requirement legislated by the state last year. Teachers and the School Committee have agreed on a three-year contract that would ensure the minimum $40,000 salary by the end of the third year, as required.

A 5% pay raise for educational technicians and support staff.

$136,093 for the superintendent’s office.

Further details on the budget are expected as the process continues.

The budget-setting schedule is:

School Board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Poland Regional High School library to review and finalize the budget.

Public information session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the Minot Consolidated School.

Districtwide meeting and budget vote at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Poland Regional High School auditorium.

Budget Validation Referendum Tuesday, May 12, at polling stations in each town.

In other matters, the School Board approved a contract with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer for $99,574. The amount includes $54,381.60 for salary, plus insurances, uniform allowance, and use of a phone and a car.

The board also renewed a contract with Elm Street School Principal Jess Madsen.

Superintendent Ken Healey, Director of Operations Craig Worth and school nurse Melanie Whited discussed measures the district is adopting to minimize the risk of keeping the coronavirus from school grounds and the transportation system.

Healey announced Don Drake, special education teacher at Poland Community School, advsied that Sporthaus in Bridgton donated $2,150 worth of ski helmets for the school’s Special Olympic Ski Team for the 2021 season.

Budget and Development Committee members include:

Ken Healey, superintendent;

Amy Hediger, assistant superintendent;

Stacie Field, business manager;

Mary Martin, Mechanic Falls, school board chairman;

Tarsha Downing, Mechanic Falls, town councilor;

Scott Lessard, Mechanic Falls, school board member;

Lisa Cesare, Minot, selectman;

Mike Lacasse, Minot, school board member;

Leo Ferland, Poland, budget committee member;

Ed Rabasco, Poland, school board member.

