AUGUSTA — Maine still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but 42 people have tested negative and five test results are pending, state officials and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said state health officials are continuing to work with health care providers, nursing homes and the public to prepare for a potential outbreak.

Maine is the only New England state without any confirmed cases or presumptive-positive cases of the virus that has sickened more than 100,000 people and killed more than 4,000 worldwide.

“There are no confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Maine at this time,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC told reporters Wednesday morning during a daily briefing on the virus. “When we do receive confirmation of any positive or presumptively positive test, we will immediately notify the media. To the extent that you hear rumors from other folks, please rely on Maine CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services for any information you receive there.”

As part of the effort to enhance public outreach, DHHS is partnering with the helpline Maine 211 to begin fielding general questions about coronavirus 24 hours a day. While Shah said Mainers should still call their doctor or the Maine CDC with specific medical questions or for medical advice, he said Maine 211 will be able to answer inquiries about case numbers, travel advisories and other general issues.

The CDC also continues to communicate with hospitals, doctors and other care providers about steps they should consider taking during the “window of opportunity” before infections are confirmed in Maine. Those recommendations include exploring alternatives to face-to-face meetings with patients and for hospitals to begin considering rescheduling elective surgeries that could add to their burden should coronavirus suddenly begin spreading in the community.

Shah said his agency is also urging health care providers to look after themselves and their stress levels as coronavirus concerns spread.

“This could be a very long process. It is impossible to predict what coronavirus will look like in Maine,” Shah said. “But if the examples we are seeing in other states are any guide, we need to make sure that we are taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of our patients.”

