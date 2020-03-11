BATH — The Augusta woman charged with felony murder in the September death of Andrew Sherman, will undergo forensic examinations for competency and criminal responsibility.

That announcement came Wednesday during the initial appearance of Chanda Lilly, 30, of Augusta, who was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Maine State Police detectives in Augusta.

Lilly was initially taken to the Kennebec County Jail Tuesday but was later taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset, where she is being held on $100,000 bail.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, with her legs and arms shackled, Lilly sat quietly during the hearing and answering softly when Justice Daniel Billings asked if she understood the charge against her.

Under Maine law, a person is guilty of felony murder if, acting alone or with others persons, the person commits or attempts to commit a felony — murder, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, arson, gross sexual assault, or escape — that causes the death of another person.

Lilly is the second person charged in connection with the murder of Andrew Sherman.

Sherman, 48, was found dead in his Richmond home on Oct. 11 by a friend who was concerned that Sherman hadn’t been seen in several days.

Initially, the Maine State Police deemed his death suspicious, but on Oct. 22, it was classified as a homicide.

In February, Tyon Shuron, 42, of Augusta, was arrested in Augusta. At his initial hearing, it was revealed that Sherman had been killed at the end of September, approximately 12 days before his body was discovered.

