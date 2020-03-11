BUCKSPORT — On March 7 at Bucksport High School, the Pine Tree Wrestling League held its East CrossOver Tournament with 5 teams from the west region and six teams from the east entering over 200 wrestlers and competing. Teams were allowed to enter JV teams as well as varsity.

The PTWL is made up of 24 middle schools and recreation programs across Maine.

Team scores: 142 Oxford Hills Middle School; 133 Skowhegan Middle School; 118.5 Bangor Area Wrestling; 112 Bucksport Middle School; 99.5 Mattanawcook Junior High School; 91 Mountain Valley Middle School; 82 Troy Howard Middle School; 63 Independent-Fairfield; 52 Nokomis Middle School; 42 Cony Middle School; 41 Mt Ararat-Brunswick Middle Schools; 41 Ellsworth Middle School; 23 OHMS-C; 15.5 Independent-Messolonskee; 14 OHMS-B; 10 MVMS-B; 10 MtA-BrunMS-B; 9 SMS-B; 7 BMS-B; 3 MJHS-B; 21 1 THMS-B; Cony MS-B; Cony MS-C; MVMS-C; MVMS-D; BMS-C; THMS-C; EMS-B; Independent-Beech Hill; SMS-C; BAW-B; BAW-C

Championship Bracket

75 Dominic Stimpson, THMS Fall Wyatt Salisbury, SMS, 0:24; 81 Miles Smith, MVMS Dec Stryker Fraser, NOK, 7-4; 87 Colby Nadeau, IND-FRFD T-Fall Miller Foss, SMS, 16-0; 93 Cole Albert, MJHS Fall Chandler Robichaud, MtA-Bruns, 0:35; 99 Owen Harper, MJHS M-Dec Zander Pike, BAW, 11-0; 105 Slade Meserve, OHMS Fall Colton Carter, IND-FRFD, 0:42; 111 Connor Langerak, MJHS Fall Hunter Moores, NOK, 1:54; 117 Gaige Martin, IND-FRFD T-Fall Cory Trial, SMS, 18-2; 123 Carter Weed, OHMS Fall Jyrrmal Yates, MVMS, 0:55; 130 Owen Tripp, OHMS-C M-Dec Cody Roy, OHMS, 14-2; 137 Dalton Howard, SMS Fall Xavier Pike, BAW, 1:59; 145 Jonny Lettre, CMS Fall Dhane Smith, BMS, 3:35; 155 Conner Fitch, BMS Fall Pete Lovejoy, THMS, 0:57; 170 Bryson Howard, SMS Fall Dawson Mason, OHMS, 2:14; 195 Owen Falardeau, SMS Fall Wyatt Weaver, BMS, 3:24; 240 Gavin Armstrong, MtA-Bruns Fall Brody Finnan, MVMS, 0:39

Consolation Bracket

75 Bo Provencher, BMS Fall Clay McPheters, MJHS, 0:37; 81 Robert Murray, BAW Fall Colton Chase, MVMS-B, 0:20; 87 Rodger Leonforte, NOK Fall Joel Allen, EMS, 2:49; 93 Isaac Hoshide, BAW Dec Luke Horne, EMS, 12-5; 99 Blake Atkisson, OHMS Fall Devin Geroux, CMS, 0:42; 105 Mason Knights, BAW Fall Ryker Evans, THMS, 0:43; 111 Ridge Weatherbee, EMS Fall Sylvia Hodsdon, MVMS, 2:57; 117 Hunter Wormwood, OHMS-B Dec Andrew Fairbrother, THMS, 9-3; 123 Matthew Duso, THMS Fall Noah Butters, SMS-B, 1:19; 130 Ayden Maguire, BMS Fall Ayman Alrashid, CMS, 2:39; 137 Ben Herrera, OHMS Fall Harper Jenkins, MJHS, 0:57; 145 Parker Small, BAW Fall Matt McWilliams, MVMS, 0:25; 155 Troy Hachey, Ind-Meso Fall James Dube, MJHS, 1:22; 170 Isaac Osborne, BAW Dec Ronan Maguire, BMS, 0:41; 195 Keeghan Mason, OHMS Fall Jacob Cardella, MtA-Bruns-B, 1:44; 240 Keylee Ryder, BMS Fall Gabe Leach, BMS-B, 0:55

« Previous