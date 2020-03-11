The Wilton Recreation Department picks one volunteer of the year to recognize all the volunteer coaches and other supporters of the program do to make it successful. Pictured is this year’s recipient Jackie Donald with her husband, Travis, at left and Parks and Recreation Director Frank Donald. Although others have helped with the snack shack during games and tournaments, Jackie has been the driving force behind the scenes for the last several years, making sure there was enough food and workers available. The snack shack has brought in valuable dollars that help provide things for the sports program while taking some of the burden off taxpayers. Submitted photo