Spruce Mountain Primary School

Donna Landry teaches first grade at the primary school. She attended University of Maine at Farmington, graduating in 2004. She taught Kindergarten and third grade at Rumford Elementary for 11 years. This is her fifth year of teaching first grade at Spruce Mountain. When not in school, she enjoys reading, painting and kayaking. She and her husband, Ken, also a teacher at Spruce Mountain, have been married 36 years. She especially enjoys spending time with her family and her three amazing grandchildren.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Angela Lake is a fifth grade teacher at the elementary school. She graduated from UMF. She started working as a behavioral specialist and then began her teaching career at Kingfield Elementary School. In 2004, she began teaching at Livermore Elementary School and later moved to Spruce Mountain Elementary School when the schools consolidated. She enjoys the outdoors, nature, wildlife, and spending time in the North Maine Woods. She hopes to vacation in Alaska some day.

Spruce Mountain Middle School

Michelle Grimbilas is a special education teacher in the functional life skills classroom at the middle school. She completed her dual degree in special education and elementary education through Grand Canyon University. She also completed her master’s in autism through Grand Canyon University in 2017. She and her husband, Chris, have been married for 33 years. They have five children and five grandchildren. They enjoy time with the family, and family vacations. They also have a black lab, named Misty, and two cats – Kit Kat, and Max (their newest edition). They visited Hawaii for their 25th wedding anniversary, and Alaska for their 30th. They also enjoyed Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore last summer!

Spruce Mountain High School

Kathleen Brush is a high school mathematics teacher and a math team coach. She is starting her 31st year of teaching and her 22nd year of coaching. She graduated from UMF in 1982 and started teaching that fall at Mt. View High School. After getting married in 1986, she took some time off from teaching, but returned to teaching as a long term substitute in 1993 and to full time teaching in 1995. She came to Spruce Mountain High School in 2017. One trip that she would like to take someday is to Germany, where she was born. Some of her favorite activities include collecting owl paraphernalia, reading, spending time at the family camp, crocheting, needlepoint, cross-stitch, and framing wedding invitations for couples as a gift keepsake.

