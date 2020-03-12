Maine will celebrate the 200th anniversary of statehood in 2020. A special commission is encouraging communities to host events as well.

NORWAY —  Norway’s state Bicentennial kickoff Sunday, March 15 has been postponed in extreme caution with regard to COVID-19 and listening to the Governor’s recommendations. New date to be announced.

 

