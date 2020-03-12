NORWAY — Art Moves Dance Ensemble presents: a Choreographer Showcase of Ensemble and Guests on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m., Art Moves Dance Studio, located at Third Floor, 13 Cottage Street Norway, Maine. Contact: Debi Irons at 207-743-5569 or [email protected]

Tickets $10-$15 Sliding Scale, available from ensemble dancers or at The Tribune on Main Street in Norway.

Art Moves Dance Ensemble is: Brie Hinman, Erika Lindstrom, Karianna Merrill, Sasha Richardson, Tegan Rose, Koley True, Deb Webster, and Artistic Director Debi Irons.

Maine dance audiences have already seen Brie Hinman’s choreography during Cottage Street Creative Exchange’s annual galas in Norway, at Casco Bay Movers and Portland Ballet in Portland, and Collective Motion in Saco, with whom she has made work and performed for years. Now that she has moved to Bridgton, Art Moves Dance Ensemble is excited and grateful that Brie has joined to choreograph and perform with 7 other dancers ranging in age from 19 to 59.

Hinman will be showing just a snippet of her latest idea during the Art Moves Dance Ensemble’s Choreographer Showcase Saturday, March 14th, 7:30 p.m. on the third floor of Art Moves Dance Studio at 13 Cottage Street in Norway, Maine.

She will perform in choreography by Debi Irons, Erika Lindstrom, Sasha Richardson and Tegan Rose. Reed McLean will join the Ensemble for the opening improvisational piece as well as show a phrase for an upcoming opportunity. From Modern through Jazz, fully choreographed to all improvisation, the hour plus show promises intrigue and delight. Tickets are available on a sliding scale $10-$15 at The Tribune in Norway or from an Ensemble dancer.

For information email [email protected] or call 207-743-5569. Seating is limited. Reservations strongly suggested.

