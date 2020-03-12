PARIS — UMA South Paris Center will host an informational session on The Higher Opportunity for Pathways to Employment – The HOPE Program is a Financial Support program for Students enrolled in Higher Education or Certificate Training.

This training will be held at the South Paris Center on Monday, March 30 from 12 – 1 p.m., 232 Main Street, South Paris.

The HOPE Program helps Maine families pursue training and education beyond high school by addressing barriers to success. The HOPE Program provides immediate financial support to eligible parents so they may complete education programs.

You might be eligible if:

* You are a parent or caretaker relative of a minor child.

* You are at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level.

* You are not receiving TANF or PAS cash benefits.

* You are enrolled or accepted into an eligible education program.

HOPE Coordinator, Teri Mann, will make the presentation at the Center. Teri will be ready to assist with additional eligibility information and on the application process.

Preregistration is not required,but encouraged by calling the UMA South Paris Center at 743-9322 since lunch will be served. This information session is free – Bring a friend!

