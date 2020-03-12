BRYANT POND — Come celebrate St. Patrick’s day. Tuesday, March 17, at the Whitman Memorial Library in Bryant Pond. Monica Mann will play Irish tunes on her fiddle at 2:00. The program is open to the public at no charge and light refreshments will be served.

