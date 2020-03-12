AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday she was taking into consideration the possible economic impacts from COVID-19 on the state’s economy as she prepares proposed changes to a $127 million supplemental state budget package she offered lawmakers last month.

A recent state revenue forecast predicted a $40 million increase in state revenues for 2020, but it did not include a full analysis of how the coronavirus pandemic could impact the state’s economy and the flow of tax revenue to state coffers.

At the time of the forecast, a strong national and state economy had left the state’s $8 billion, two-year budget well in the black with income tax revenues exceeding expenditures for the last several fiscal years. But the virus outbreak, which has sent stock markets plummeting, prompted travel restrictions and led colleges and universities to send students home, could have a dramatic impact on the state’s economy in the long term, especially as the state heads toward its valuable summer tourism season.

Mills and legislative Democrats are also being broadsided by their Republican critics in the Legislature who are urging the Mills administration to move revenue from a special fund set up to support an expansion of Medicaid eligibility to instead be used to boost the state’s reimbursement rates for nursing home and other long-term care facility workers.

Mills presented the supplemental budget earlier this year and was expected to issue proposed changes to that budget this week based on the new and additional revenue forecast issued by the state’s Revenue Forecasting Committee on Feb. 28.

But during a briefing to the Maine press Thursday about the state’s response to the pandemic, Mills said she had met with both Republican and Democratic leaders on the Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee but had yet to finalize details for any changes to the state’s budget.

“We are talking about a variety of scenarios and we are still working out what might be immediate needs and what we should ask for, for health care related budgetary expenses,” Mills said.

Republican minority leaders in the state Senate, however have called on Mills and legislative Democratics to support their proposal to raid up to $7 million from a Medicaid expansion fund, in order to help nursing homes more quickly. Republicans took specific aim at Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, saying Jackson is blocking their ability to bring a bill forward to move the funds.

Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, the assistant Senate minority leader, said Jackson was refusing to allow the bill to move forward after he failed to provide the funding in the state’s current two-year budget, which was enacted last year.

“Now, he has refused to allow a bill that would use unspent, idle money to address this funding crisis,” Timberlake said in a prepared statement. “His refusal to act will lead to the loss of care for more of Maine’s seniors.”

But Jackson said funding to help nursing homes is likely to be made available in the pending supplemental budget proposal and that Republicans are fear mongering around the virus while using Maine’s nursing home residents as political pawns.

“It’s just constantly lies and (expletive) you know,” Jackson said. “Here’s the real reality, the honest-to-God truth, they are not going to vote for a budget that has these things in here that are going to these facilities, home health care and all that. They want to have something else that they can say they voted on instead of the actual budget. They don’t want to do the hard work of actually funding these programs they say they are in support of.”

Meanwhile, Jackie Farwell, a spokeswoman for DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, said the department wanted to maintain a reserve of about one percent of the total costs of Medicaid in Maine, or between $20 to $40 million a year.

“This prudent approach helps ensure that the state is prepared for and can handle unexpected costs, such as new and expensive drug treatments and even disease outbreaks like the coronavirus,” Farwell wrote to the Press Herald in an email message. “The Republicans’ proposal to raid this reserve would jeopardize the state’s ability to meet new, unexpected challenges and could result in a loss of care for people who use MaineCare-related services. Additionally, the department believes that one-time reserve monies should not be used to fund ongoing expenses.”

Farwell said the state is also considering a proposal by the Trump administration that would reduce the amount of federal funds available for Medicaid, a move that could cost Maine as much as $203 to $266 million a year.

If Medicaid funds were used to increase reimbursement rates to nursing homes, lawmakers would have to find a way to account for that funding in the state’s next 2-year budget or face a potential revenue shortfall.

“Nursing homes and older Mainers should not be pawns in a political game,” Mills Press Secretary Lindsay Crete said. “The governor knows that both Democrats and Republicans care about this issue and that many have personal experiences with it. The governor, too, has struggled to find services for her own parents and for a husband with multiple medical issues at the end of his life, so she recognizes and understands the value of nursing homes and she wants to strengthen their ability to provide care and help stabilize their finances.”

