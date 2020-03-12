A dump truck crashed and landed on its side along I-295 in Falmouth north of the Falmouth spur, snarling traffic in both directions Thursday.
It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt in the crash, or if other vehicles are involved.
Motorists should avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
