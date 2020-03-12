A dump truck crashed and landed on its side along I-295 in Falmouth north of the Falmouth spur, snarling traffic  in both directions Thursday.

It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt in the crash, or if other vehicles are involved.

Motorists should avoid the area.

 This story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
car crash
Related Stories
Latest Articles