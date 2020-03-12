FARMINGTON — The University of Maine System has issued a statement in response to a rumor circulating on social media that is wrongly reporting that UMaine students will not be reimbursed for room and board, even though the system has asked them not to return to campuses following spring break.
Dan Demeritt, executive director of public affairs for the UMaine System, said in a statement that students and their families “will not be financially disadvantaged by the University’s move to online classes and residence hall restrictions in response to the Coronavirus public health crisis.”
According to Demeritt, “students will be able to complete the course of study they have paid for this semester and room and board charges paid through family contributions will be refunded on an appropriate and prorated basis.”
Details of the reimbursement process will be available on the the system’s public health advisory website by noon on Wednesday, March 18.
“The University is working quickly and responsively to address individual student and family concerns as we take unprecedented steps as a public institution to protect student health and help limit the spread of the Coronavirus in Maine,” Demeritt said.
