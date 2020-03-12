A man was seriously injured during the wee hours Thursday morning after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Route 220 in Liberty, police said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 978 Pinnacle Road in Liberty, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

“The vehicle involved in the incident did not stop to render aid or call for medical assistance,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Thursday. “A passing motorist discovered the victim lying injured in the road.”

Police asked that anyone with information on the crash, or anyone who was traveling in that area of Liberty in the early morning hours, to call the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 338-2040.

