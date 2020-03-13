Rotarians hear talk on cannabis
BRIDGTON — Sage Peterson, CEO, Canuvo Medical Cannabis Dispensary, spoke about cannabis recently to the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club. Now among Maine’s most substantial crops, cannabis is gaining in importance in the state.
Longley-Dionne VFW Post to meet at armory
LEWISTON — James B. Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150, VFW, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. The group is hoping to see more members attend meetings.
Ladies of St. Anne Sodality to elect officers
LEWISTON — The Ladies of St. Anne Sodality of Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish, will hold a membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the parish hall. Doors will be open at 5:30 p.m..
After a brief business there will be an election of officers. Members will then be entertained with a surprise activity. Refreshments will be served by Flo Marquis.
The annual card party will be held Wednesday, April 15, in the parish hall. Tickets are $5 and are available by contacting any board member or by calling Anita at 207-782-4516.
