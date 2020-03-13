Rotarians hear talk on cannabis

BRIDGTON — Sage Peterson, CEO, Canuvo Medical Cannabis Dispensary, spoke about cannabis recently to the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club. Now among Maine’s most substantial crops, cannabis is gaining in importance in the state.

The Rotary Club sponsors a series of speakers, including local officials and businesses and nonprofit leaders. The public is welcome. For more information on upcoming events, contact the editor of the Friends of Rotary email list at [email protected]

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. the first, third and fourth Thursday of each month at the Bridgton Community Center. If school is cancelled or opening is delayed due to weather, the Rotary Club will not meet. For more information, visit lakeregionrotary.com or the Facebook page.

Longley-Dionne VFW Post to meet at armory

LEWISTON — James B. Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150, VFW, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. The group is hoping to see more members attend meetings.

Ladies of St. Anne Sodality to elect officers

LEWISTON — The Ladies of St. Anne Sodality of Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish, will hold a membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the parish hall. Doors will be open at 5:30 p.m..

After a brief business there will be an election of officers. Members will then be entertained with a surprise activity. Refreshments will be served by Flo Marquis.

The annual card party will be held Wednesday, April 15, in the parish hall. Tickets are $5 and are available by contacting any board member or by calling Anita at 207-782-4516.

