Paris library dinner fundraiser postponed

SOUTH PARIS — The pasta dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 21, to benefit the Paris Public Library is being postponed. It has not been rescheduled yet. It is hoped to reschedule the event in a few months.

Lewiston Public Library dance workshop postponed

LEWISTON — The dance workshop celebration that was to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Lewiston Public Library has been postponed.

Seniors bingo games on hold for 30 days

AUBURN —The New Auburn Seniors are cancelling their Monday bingo games for 30 days due to the coronavirus. President Conrad Vaillancourt will determine what to do after the 30 days.

Railroad show moved to autumn

AUGUSTA — The Maine 3 Railers Railroad Show, to have been held Saturday, March 21, at the Augusta Elks Lodge, 397 Civic Center Drive, has been postponed until fall due to the coronavirus.

County Democratic Committee canceled

AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Democratic Committee is canceling its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26. For more information about the committee or about the next scheduled meeting on April 23, call 207-784-5726.

Two Extension events canceled

CHESTERVILLE — The free Senior Citizen St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, to have been held Monday, March 16, at the Chesterville Town Office and the bake sale on Friday, March 20, at the Chesterville Town Office, have been canceled. Both were beging sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. Organization officials said they feel it is the wisest decision for everyone involved.

Vietnam War Veterans Remembrance Day

AUBURN — The third annual Vietnam War Veterans Remembrance Day has been canceled due to coronavirus. It was to have been held March 29 at the Auburn Senior Center, Pettengill Park Road.

Lewiston Seniors events canceled for two weeks

LEWISTON — All activities at the Lewiston Senior Center are canceled for two weeks. The situation will be re-evaluated at that time. Also all Lewiston senior trips have been postponed until further notice.