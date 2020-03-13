Portland will close its India Street health clinic for two weeks after an employee tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, City Manager Jon Jennings said Friday.

The city staff member appears to be one of two people in Maine to test presumptively positive for the virus.

Jennings said 23 city employees and seven volunteers are self-quarantining because they had contact with the clinic employee who may be infected. The city also is reaching out to patients who may have had contact with the staffer.

In addition, Jennings said, he is closing City Hall at 3 p.m. Friday out of “an abundance of caution.”

Jennings and other city leaders said they would meet Friday afternoon to discuss whether City Hall will remain closed and other next steps.

The city is also making plans to limit or restrict visits to residents of the city’s Barron Center, the municipal skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

Jennings also canceled visits to Portland planned in April by two cruise ships.

Plans are also in the works to respond to any corona-related illnesses at the city’s homeless shelter and the nearby family shelter. The second floor of the family shelter has been reserved for people who need to self-quarantine. Jennings said there is also space at the Oxford Street shelter that will be used to quarantine or self-isolate.

“I want to assure our community that your city council and the city of Portland’s professional staff is here focusing on measures that are both prudent and aggressively cautious in the interest of public safety and well being,” said Mayor Kate Snyder. “The earlier we impose aggressively cautious measures, the less time we need to keep them in place.”

