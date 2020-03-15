The majority of Bates College seniors came out to an impromptu graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon in the quad at the Lewiston college despite the administration’s advising otherwise. Fearing missing out on a formal graduation ceremony, they wanted to celebrate their accomplishments before having to vacate the campus by Tuesday as the college is closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visit sunjournal.com to watch a recorded video of the impromptu graduation.
First-year student Alexander Manning carries belongings from her dorm Sunday afternoon at Bates College in Lewiston as she and other students leave the campus before the school locks all doors Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. Getting back home to Australia is proving to be difficult, so she will be staying with friends in Maine for the next few days while she works on getting back home.