Dempsey Center restricts visitors

The Dempsey Center announced Monday that is not allowing any outside visitors until March 27.

All in-person appointments — such as massage and acupuncture sessions — are canceled. Counseling can be done by phone or video sessions. Nutrition and fitness consultations will be available by phone only.

Dempsey Center staff will be able to answer questions. It’s phone number is 877-336-7287, more information can be found on the web at DempseyCenter.org.

Lisbon Parks and Recreation MTM Center closed

Due to current CDC recommendations, in an effort to keep the public and employees healthy, the Lisbon Parks and Recreation Department MTM Center will be closed from March 16 through March 31, at which time the status of the center will be re-evaluated.

211 Maine offers COVID-19 information

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that answers to frequently asked questions on COVID-19 are available through the 211 Maine system. It is a confidential information and referral service that connects Maine residents to local services.

For more information, contact 211 Maine:

• Dial 211(or 1-866-811-5695)

• Text your ZIP code to 898-211

• Email [email protected]

• 211 is TTY and Video Relay accessible if calling from Maine

• Visit www.maine.gov/dhhs/coronavirus.

