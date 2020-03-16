FREEPORT — L.L.Bean has announced it is temporarily closing its retail stores beginning Monday night.
The stores will be closed by midnight and remain so until March 29.
This will be the fifth time L.L.Bean has closed its flagship store in Freeport. It is the first time the flagship will be closed for more than 24 hours, according to an L.L.Bean statement.
Company officials said L.L.Bean plans to continue pay and benefits for all year-round employees affected by the retail closure.
The company will continue to take online and telephone orders while implementing social distancing measures for its warehouse workers.
Corporate employees are working remotely.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Franklin
RSU 9 announces meal pickup sites
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported at Lewiston, Bridgton hospitals
-
Maine
Northern Light Mercy Hospital confirms employee tested positive for coronavirus
-
Sports
Tom Caron: Baseball’s return, whenever that happens, will feel so good
-
River Valley
Run on toilet tissue creating shortages in Mexico