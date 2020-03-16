FREEPORT — L.L.Bean has announced it is temporarily closing its retail stores beginning Monday night.

The stores will be closed by midnight and remain so until March 29.

This will be the fifth time L.L.Bean has closed its flagship store in Freeport. It is the first time the flagship will be closed for more than 24 hours, according to an L.L.Bean statement.

Company officials said L.L.Bean plans to continue pay and benefits for all year-round employees affected by the retail closure.

The company will continue to take online and telephone orders while implementing social distancing measures for its warehouse workers.

Corporate employees are working remotely.

 

