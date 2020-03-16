LEWISTON — Police said a man who was stabbed in the city’s downtown Monday morning was taken a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The assault apparently happened on Pierce Street. The victim then walked to Poirier’s Market on Walnut Street. The incident was reported shortly before 9 a.m., Lt. David St. Pierre said.

Police are talking to the victim and assailant, and an investigation is ongoing.

There have been no arrests.

“It’s not a random thing. They’re known to each other,” St. Pierre said.

“I don’t think anyone’s in danger,” he said of possible public concern.

This story will be updated

« Previous

filed under: