LIVERMORE FALLS — Starting Tuesday, Regional School Unit 73 will offer bagged breakfasts and lunches for students Monday through Friday until further notice.

The meals can be picked up at the following locations:

Spruce Mountain Primary School, 8-11 a.m., pick up at the gym entrance with ramp;

Spruce Mountain High School, 8-11 a.m., pick up at door number 10;

Spruce Mountain Central Office, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

In addition, meals will be available at stops along the following routes:

Bus No. 1

Pick up meals at the high school at 8:30 a.m. and deliver to:

Bean’s Corner, Jay, 9-9:30 a.m.

North Jay Fire Department, 9:45-10:30 a.m.

Return to high school 10:45 a.m.

Bus No. 2

Picks up meals at the high school at 9 a.m. and deliver to:

St. Rose Church, Jay, 9:30-10 a.m.

Meadowbrook Apartments, Livermore Falls, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Pike’s Mallard Mart, Livermore Falls, 11-11:30 a.m.

Return to high school, 11:45 a.m.

Bus No. 3

Pick up meals at the high school at 9:15 a.m. and deliver to:

Central office, Livermore Falls, 9:25 a.m.

Brettun’s Variety, Livermore, 10-10:30 a.m.

Return to high school, 10:45 a.m.

