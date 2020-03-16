LIVERMORE FALLS — Starting Tuesday, Regional School Unit 73 will offer bagged breakfasts and lunches for students Monday through Friday until further notice.
The meals can be picked up at the following locations:
Spruce Mountain Primary School, 8-11 a.m., pick up at the gym entrance with ramp;
Spruce Mountain High School, 8-11 a.m., pick up at door number 10;
Spruce Mountain Central Office, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
In addition, meals will be available at stops along the following routes:
Bus No. 1
Pick up meals at the high school at 8:30 a.m. and deliver to:
Bean’s Corner, Jay, 9-9:30 a.m.
North Jay Fire Department, 9:45-10:30 a.m.
Return to high school 10:45 a.m.
Bus No. 2
Picks up meals at the high school at 9 a.m. and deliver to:
St. Rose Church, Jay, 9:30-10 a.m.
Meadowbrook Apartments, Livermore Falls, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Pike’s Mallard Mart, Livermore Falls, 11-11:30 a.m.
Return to high school, 11:45 a.m.
Bus No. 3
Pick up meals at the high school at 9:15 a.m. and deliver to:
Central office, Livermore Falls, 9:25 a.m.
Brettun’s Variety, Livermore, 10-10:30 a.m.
Return to high school, 10:45 a.m.
