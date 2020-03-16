Monday
Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office
Tuesday
Buckfield: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center
Casco: Open Space Commission, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center
Farmington: Franklin County Commission, 10 a.m., county building
Livermore Falls: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Otisfield: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Oxford County Commission, 9 a.m., county building
Paris: Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation, 4:30 p.m., district office
Sumner: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Wednesday
Casco: Budget Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center
Otisfield: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office
Thursday
Canton: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Livermore: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall
Norway: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office
Oxford: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office
Wilton: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
NOTE: Meetings may be canceled as a precaution against COVID-19 spread, so check with your town office.
