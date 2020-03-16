Monday

Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office

Tuesday

Buckfield: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center

Casco: Open Space Commission, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center

Farmington: Franklin County Commission, 10 a.m., county building

Livermore Falls: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Otisfield: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Oxford County Commission, 9 a.m., county building

Paris: Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation, 4:30 p.m., district office

Sumner: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Wednesday

Casco: Budget Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center

Otisfield: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office

Thursday

Canton: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Livermore: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall

Norway: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office

Oxford: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office

Wilton: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

NOTE: Meetings may be canceled as a precaution against COVID-19 spread, so check with your town office.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles