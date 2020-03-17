LEWISTON — Schools are closed until April 6 to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but plans are already underway for a potentially longer shutdown.

Superintendent Todd Finn told the School Committee on Monday night that his team’s next contingency plan would be completed by Friday.

That plan would keep schools closed until April 27. If that’s not long enough, a third plan would extend the closure to the end of the school year, Finn said.

“Contingency Plan C still has a lot of moving parts, but we are already skeletoning that out,” he said.

He said teachers have assembled a list of virtual learning sites that will be listed on the school district’s website. Scholastic has offered access to its sites at no cost, he said.

He said no instructional materials would be distributed.

“Passing out paperwork looks good on paper until you realize what else can be on paper,” he said.

Contingency Plan A began Monday with 18 student meal sites opening for breakfast and lunch. All kitchen staff and volunteers are required to get temperature checks. COVID-19 presents with fever, chills and shortness of breath.

A second priority during this three-week phase is to clean and disinfect all buildings. That also began Monday.

School Committee members praised Finn and his team of leaders for efficient and effective planning, but the committee also had questions.

Member Megan Parks wondered how the shutdown would affect graduating seniors.

They won’t have to make up the class time because the state has granted a waiver. But they might have to forgo some of the traditional rites of passage.

“My heart goes out to the seniors because this is what they’ve worked so hard for,” Finn said. “They’ve been looking forward to prom, awards night, graduation.”

If the virus keeps schools closed to the end of the school year, Lewiston High School Principal Jake Langlais and his team have come up with four options for graduation, all viable, “all with positives and some not-so-positives,” Finn said.

Committee member Ron Potvin asked whether special education students were getting the therapy some may need.

Finn said all services have been suspended for now, but if the second contingency plan is needed, it would address how to help provide services for students in the most need.

Member Ryan Donovan wondered whether Advanced Placement students would be prepared to take AP exams.

Finn said direct instruction could not be offered to some students and not all, so that would not be a viable option.

“Most AP students are incredibly motivated,” he said. “Those who take the exams will likely be logging on and working independently.”

Chairwoman Monique Roy asked what the committee would be allowed to do if members could not be physically present at meetings.

Finn said that under conditions of emergency or extreme health risks, school boards can legally conduct business remotely.

Those conditions were met when Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency over the fast-spreading virus.

The public must be notified of meetings and must be able to participate by telephone, video or other electronic means, Finn said.

He said all votes would have to be taken by roll call.

Committee members at Monday’s meeting were seated far apart to avoid any potential infection.

