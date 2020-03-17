Students and teachers: Without the routine of the school day, and some uncertainty when classes will resume, how are you holding up? What are you doing? Catching up on Netflix? Studying for the now-rescheduled SATs? For most of you, a minimum of two weeks at home is a lot of time to fill, and being separated from your school community is tough. We want to hear from you. Tell us how you’ve been spending your days, or plan to spend your days, and how you’re staying in touch with your friends and peers in 150 words or less and send your story — with a selfie — to [email protected] Please include your name and your school.
