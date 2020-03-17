Washburn Elementary School teachers Lisa Coburn, left, Denise Burke, center, and Carol Celani gather materials for continuous learning packets at the school in Auburn on Tuesday. School teachers throughout the Auburn School Department made a packet for each of their prekindergarten through sixth-grade students with items such as math games, reading materials and art supplies. Kohl’s department store donated stuffed animals for the younger grades. Parents can pull up to the Auburn elementary school that their child attends from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, to pick up their child’s packet. The learning materials are intended to supplement students’ learning experience from home after classes were canceled because of the coronavirus. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Washburn Elementary School teacher Caroline Tufts, left, chats with her third-grade student Kaylee Prior, 9, after Prior picked up meals to go at the Auburn school on Tuesday. The Auburn School Department is offering free breakfast for the next day and lunches that can be picked up at the students’ school. Meal pickup is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. “It’s very helpful,” Prior’s mother, Alisha Spear, not pictured, said about the free meals. “I am very appreciative that the school is still willing to help them. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo