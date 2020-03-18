Cribbage

JAY — The Spruce Mountain Outdoor Club is hosting a fundraiser cribbage tournament on Thursday, March 19, from 6-9 p.m. It will be held in the high school cafeteria. $10/person and $1 for high hand. Free popcorn. Everyone is welcome to participate. To preregister or for information please contact Kerry Brenner. email: [email protected] or 897-4336 ext. 418

NEW SHARON —There will be a baked bean and casserole supper at the New Sharon United Methodist Church at 18 Starks Road on Saturday, March 28, 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include baked beans, assorted casseroles, assorted salads, chop suey, cole slaw, hot rolls, and home made pies. The cost is $9 for adults and $3.50 for children under 12. Proceeds are used for current expenses and the premises are handicapped accessible. Takeouts are available.

FARMINGTON — Monday, Mar. 23: Farmington Historical Society Meeting: THIS MONTH ONLY at Titcomb Ski Slope Lodge, 180 Ski Slope Rd., Farmington. 6 p.m. Pot Luck; 7 p.m. Program: “Early Views of Titcomb Ski Slope,” a vintage color-slide presentation by member Jane Woodman showing the making of Titcomb Ski Slope and the volunteers that helped. Everyone is invited.

WILTON — Wilton artist, Barbara Hathaway, Painter of Sunsets, is scheduled to instruct Acrylic and/or Watercolor at the Hathaway Art Studio & Gallery, though the Franklin County Adult Community Education spring 2020 program. The class is for five sessions, starting Wednesday April 1 to April 29. The evening class is for beginner to semi- pros, beginning at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Students bring their own supplies. The $68 fee is payable to the instructor on the first class night. Hathaway has instructed art at several adult education programs, a Michaels’s Store, Plein Air Art Workshops and Retreats, and is currently the Maine Federation of Women’s Club Art Dept. Chairman. She is a past Upcountry Artists Secretary and past Board Member. FMI: [email protected] FMI and list of materials, call the instructor at 645-3449. Location: 32 Maple St., Wilton Fee: $68- payable to the instructor.

LIVERMORE FALLS — The Livermore Falls Library Association Meeting will be Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at Treat Memorial Library on 56 Main Street. If you currently hold an up-to-date membership (library card) to Treat Memorial Library, you are a member of the association and are cordially invited to attend this meeting. Find out what is happening, ask questions, make suggestions, and show support for your library. See you there!

JAY — During Lent( Feb 28- April 3) the Food Cupboard hours will be changed from Thursday afternoons to Friday afternoons (2-4 p.m.). During that time, the St. Rose Parish Hall will be open as a warming center and the Free Store on the third floor will also be open. Food Cupboard hours will be coordinated for that time ONLY-then return to Thursday afternoons, as usual. The Food Cupboard is located at 2 Church St. in Jay.

