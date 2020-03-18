Law enforcement officers — their job is in the name. So why are there so many expired inspection stickers on the road? They are very easy to spot and yet, there they are.

On many occasions, I have witnessed multiple vehicles drive past a police officer, and not just in any certain town, yet no action taken.

The sticker law is there to make sure vehicles are safe for the road, so enforcing the law should allow only safe vehicles, right?

Public safety should be a priority.

Bruce Morris, Lisbon Falls

« Previous

Next »