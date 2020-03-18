CHESTERVILLE — Selectmen decided Tuesday evening to open the annual town meeting at 2 p.m. Friday at the Town Hall and ask voters to pass a motion to recess it until May 29.
The election of officers is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m. and the remaining articles at 7 p.m. Monday.
However, Selectman Edward Hastings IV said the proposal is to open the meeting Friday and elect a moderator, followed by the Board of Selectmen recommending a motion to recess the meeting to 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the Town Office to elect officers, then recess until 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, at the Town Office to act on articles 3 to 47.
Hastings said the motion will need to be seconded and a vote taken.
Selectmen also voted Tuesday to close the Town Office effective immediately through March 30. They will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, to decide plans moving forward.
The transfer station will be open the regular hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Hastings said, “If any resident needs help financially, General Assistance is available. Contact the general assistance officer on the town website.”
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston City Council OKs Androscoggin Bank Colisee sale
-
Advertiser Democrat
COVID-19 municipal updates
-
Connections
UPDATED: Catholic Charities director to receive Ikaria Award
-
Advertiser Democrat
Norway town offices closed
-
Connections
DHHS commissioner to address SeniorsPlus Fill the Plate Breakfast