FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve released plans Tuesday to provide learning packets in order to maintain student’s skills while schools are closed.

On Sunday, Meserve announced schools would be closed to students through March 27 as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Packets will be provided for all students in prekindergarten through grade 5, and to grade 6 to 12 students without internet access, she said in a written statement.

Students in grades 6 through 12 are provided laptops so online learning and other resources will be available through Google Classroom to those with internet access.

“We ask that parents or high school students pick packets up at the child’s school on Thursday,” Meserve said. “Staff will be stationed at each school for pickup.”

Parents wishing to have someone else pick up the packets are asked to send a signed note verifying the request.

Staff will also be providing support to students and families either through emails and/or phone calls as appropriate, she said.

“We recognize that during a closure, families will be caring for children in a variety of ways. We are providing learning activities but recognize there will be limitations. Please stop any learning activity that causes your child stress or frustration and contact the classroom teacher for guidance,” she said.

