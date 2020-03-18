PHILLIPS — School Administrative District 58 has announced pickup locations for student meals during suspension of classes. Meal distribution began Tuesday.

On Sunday, Superintendent Todd Saunders announced schools would be closed through March 27.

“This closure is not the result of any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our immediate communities,” he said in a statement. “This decision was made in consultation with many, and out of an abundance of caution, to follow the rapidly changing guidance regarding enhancing social distancing efforts. This decision has not been made lightly and we certainly empathize and understand the significant burden this will cause families in the coming days.”

Breakfasts and lunches are available to any child up to age 18 until further notice. That includes preschool-age children.

Breakfast will consist of cereal, juice and milk. Lunch will be a sandwich, fresh fruit and vegetable, and milk.

Meals can be picked up Monday through Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Strong Elementary School, Phillips Elementary School and Mt. Abram High School. People are asked to go to the outside kitchen door to pick up meals at these locations.

Buses will deliver meals at stops along the following routes:

Bus 1 departs Strong Elementary School at 10 a.m.

Foster Memorial Building, Strong, 10:05-10:15 a.m.

Country Delight, Avon, 10:20-10:30 a.m.

Maine School of Masonry, Avon, 10:40-10:50 a.m.

Valley Brook Variety, Avon, 10:55-11:05 a.m.

Ron’s Texaco, Phillips, 11:10-11:20 a.m.

Reed’s Mill Road and Route 145, Phillips, 11:30-11:40 a.m

Bus 2 departs Mt. Abram High School at 10 a.m.

Knockwood Corner, Salem, 10:10-10:20 a.m.

Cook Hill turn, Strong, 10:35-10:45 a.m.

Gilkey Hill turn, Strong, 10:50-11:00 a.m.

Huff Road, Strong, 11:10-11:20 a.m.

Strong Area Health Center 11:30-11:40 a.m.

Parents and students are reminded to be courteous to businesses and leave room for patrons. When at intersections, park on the side of the road so others can also park or go by.

Kingfield Elementary School is not a meal site because it does not meet the 50% free/reduced-price lunch eligibility requirement. However, families can go to any of the locations listed to participate.

