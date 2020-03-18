OXFORD – The town of Oxford is operating its regular business hours. Access to all public buildings is limited until Mar. 30. All Recreation Department activities have been postponed for the rest of this month. Town Manager Butch Asselin’s letter to residents is posted on the home page of oxfordmaine.org website.

HARRISON – Town Manager Tim Pellerin said by phone the municipal employees are working normal hours but access to the town office is restricted until at least April 1. Residents should utilize online services for any routine business. Anyone needing to register a new car, complete a wedding license application or apply for any building-related permits should call 207-583-2241. The notice for residents may be viewed at harrisonmaine.org.

NORWAY – Norway is closing its town hall and all other municipal facilities to public and non-essential access as of noon on Mar. 18 until further notice. Town employees will continue to work their regular hours. Departmental phone numbers and email addresses are posted on their website and Facebook page.

HEBRON – The Annual Town Meeting scheduled for March 21st, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Station School has been postponed due to COVID-19. The meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.

PARIS – Town offices will close to the public at 4:30 pm on Mar. 18. Limited staff will report to work on Monday and Friday mornings during the temporary closure period. No public meetings will be held and other municipal departments will operate but be closed to public access. More details and contact information for inquiries can be found at parismaine.org.

WATERFORD – Waterford is operating its regular hours fully-staffed, however the office is closed to the public. Residents are encouraged to process transactions online wherever possible. Business can be conducted through the window, but please call the office at 207-583-4403 for more information. This procedure may be evaluated at any time.

WOODSTOCK – The town office is evaluating its plan to be open for limited hours. Please call 207-665-2668 to find out the best way to conduct any town business you need to do. The annual Town Meeting scheduled for Mar. 30 has been postpone and will be rescheduled.

OTISFIELD – The municipal website states that the town and codes enforcement offices are closed until Mar. 30.

BUCKFIELD – Town office is closed to the public until Mar. 31. Follow this link to read the Town Manager’s notification letter, which includes details on operations for the individual facilities and officers.

