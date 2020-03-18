AUBURN — PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED. SeniorsPlus, the designated Agency on Aging for Western Maine, will hold a breakfast to benefit its Meals on Wheels nutrition program.

The Fill the Plate Breakfast will be held from 7-9 a.m. Friday, March 20, at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverwatch. The breakfast will honor Don Harden with the Ikaria Award for his work with older people.

Maine Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services Jeanne Lambrew will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $20 a person ($25 at the door) and are available at www.seniorsplus.org or by calling 207-795-4010. Seats are limited and advance registration is recommended.

Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels of Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.

Lambrew will discuss plans for DHHS for the coming year based on what she has learned during her first year as commissioner. She is charged with leading the efforts of the Department of Health and Human Services to serve Maine’s most vulnerable, including providing health care and social service support to low-income children, families, the elderly and Mainers with disabilities or substance misuse disorders.

The Ikaria Award honors an individual in the community for singular and outstanding contributions toward improving the lives of older adults. Don Harden is director of Aging Services at Catholic Charities Maine where he just celebrated his 40th anniversary as a Catholic Charities employee. He is a founding board member of the Maine Council on Aging where he serves as vice chairman. He has been active on committees and a legislative commission to address long-term care workforce challenges.

« Previous

Next »