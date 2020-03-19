FARMINGTON — The Police Department has put some temporary measures in place regarding services it usually offers, due to the threat of COVID-19.

One of them is closing the lobby of the department to walk in services.

In addition, all nonemergency calls will be handled by phone or by other electronic means, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Police will not offer fingerprinting for the general public, including for employment purposes.

There will be no concealed weapons permits issued. Requests for reports will be mailed or sent via electronic means. Parking ticket payments need to be mailed in.

Officers will also be limiting face-to-face contact. In the event of an encounter, officers will be using Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including having a 6-foot distance separation and no physical contact.

Police will handle all emergencies normally and without delay.

“We will update or modify these restrictions as the situation dictates,” police wrote in the post. “It is important that we keep our Police, Fire, and (Emergency Medical Services) First Responders healthy as we continue to serve our community. These new measures will assist us. This is an unprecedented time for us all and we appreciate your cooperation.”

