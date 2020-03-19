RUMFORD — Marcie Hartzell of Rumford said she’s thankful for the meals available to children in Regional School Unit 10 while schools are closed.

She and her sons, second-grader Xander and kindergartner Harrison picked up breakfasts and lunches at one of the area distribution sites this week.

“Times now when we go to the store, we’re not stockpiling. This way, I’ll know they’ll have the stuff that they need,” she said Wednesday.

Not only is the district providing food, but it’s giving out packets with learning exercises, games and online locations for virtual field trips to give children activities to do at home.

Hartzell said these will help her children with information they’ve already learned.

“It will keep them where they’re at. Keep their skills strong,” she said.

She said besides the packets, they’ve been doing chores, planting vegetables and feeding their chickens.

Karen Madero, who is in charge of the Rumford Elementary School’s outside meal site, said the meals meet state requirements for good health. Joining her in the effort are Ellen Kulgowski, Neal McCrillis and Lori Cayer.

Hours and drop-off locations are 10 a.m. to noon at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, Rumford Elementary School, Meroby Elementary School in Mexico and Hartford-Sumner Elementary School in Sumner and Buckfield Junior-Senior High School.

Several vans will also drop off school meals at locations throughout the district. For a complete listing of drop-off locations and times, go to rsu10.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: